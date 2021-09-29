Funeral services for Mrs. Florence Elizabeth James Mapp of Jamesville will be conducted from the Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery, Wardtown, VA on Saturday , October, 2, 2021 at 12:00 PM with Rev. James Nock officiating. Visitation and viewing will be held John O. Morris Funeral Chapel Friday October 1, 2021 6 to 8 PM.

Relatives and friends may call the John O. Morris Funeral Home, Nassawadox for additional information and/or visit the funeral home website: www.morrisfuneralhome.org.