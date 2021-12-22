Retired US Navy CAPTAIN F.J. Barnes, 83, died December 20, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Mary S. Barnes. Preceding him in death were his parents, Fletcher James Barnes, II and Dorothy Fox Gibbons Barnes both of Parksley, Virginia.

CAPT Barnes was commissioned in 1959 after graduating from Washington and Lee University. At sea he served in multiple ships and commanded USS ALBATROSS MSC2 89, USS MITSCHER DDG 35, USS VEGA AF 59, and USS KIRK FF 1087. From 1983 to 1985, he commanded Destroyer Squadron 15 homeported in Yokosuka, Japan. He was an advisor to the 22nd River Assault Group, Republic of Vietnam Navy, was a Graduate of Ecole de Guerre Navale Supérieure and the Cours Supérieurs Interarmes in Paris (French Naval War College), and a “Distinguished Graduate” of the National War College. Among others, CAPT Barnes was awarded four Legions of Merit and a Bronze Star with Combat Distinction device (V) for his service in Vietnam. He retired from active duty in 1990 as Commanding Officer of NETC Newport, Rhode Island.

After returning to his beloved Virginia, CAPT Barnes graduated from the Graduate Institute at St John’s College in Annapolis, MD with a Master of Arts in Liberal Arts. He and Mary continued to travel and were successful in completing several long-distance walks including The Cornish Coast Path, The Coast-to-Coast Walk, both in Britain and The Milford Track in New Zealand. CAPT Barnes loved sailing, kayaking, books and learning. His real joy however was his wife, his English Springer Spaniel, Barry, going to sea and working with sailors.

Interment will be at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

