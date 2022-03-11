Service for Ferdinand Martinis Reid of Eastville will be conducted from the Union Baptist Church Cemetery, Eastville, Virginia on Friday, March 10, 2022 at 1:00 PM with Rev. George Bright officiating. Visitation and viewing will be held Thursday from 5 to 6 PM at the John O. Morris Funeral Home and Friday one hour before the service. Relatives and friends may call the John O. Morris Funeral Home, Nassawadox for additional information and/or visit the funeral home website: www.morrisfuyneralhome.org.
