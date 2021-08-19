Funeral services for Felix Maxi of Haiti will be held on Saturday at 3 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD.  A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center.  Interment will be held at the Wicomico Memorial Park, Salisbury, MD.  Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.

