Faye Wilfong of Exmore

Carolyn Faye Wilfong, 74, of Exmore, VA, passed away on April 9, 2024. She was born on May 4, 1949, in Richmond, VA, to the late Lloyd W. Wells and Ruth Wells. Faye was a beloved wife to Richard Wilfong and a cherished mother to Catherine Hunter. She adored her granddaughter, Madison Grace Hunter.

Faye dedicated her career to guiding and helping others through her more than 35 years in public education. After beginning her career as a science teacher, Faye devoted herself to advising and assisting students as a guidance counselor at Nelson County Junior High School and Northampton Middle School, and later as the guidance director at Northampton Middle School. She also served as a career coach at Eastern Shore Community College. An alumni of the University of Mary Washington, where she received her bachelor’s of science degree, Faye later received her masters of education at Virginia Tech.

Outside of her professional life, Faye was a caring and friendly individual who found joy in music, singing in the choir, cheering on her favorite sports teams, traveling and gardening. She loved spending time with her friends, attending opera and theater performances or just having a leisurely lunch, and actively participating in Delta Kappa Gamma and Kippers meetings. Faye was a devoted member of Epworth United Methodist Church, where she found solace and community.

In her leisure time, Faye enjoyed playing the piano, reading, and watching sports, especially her beloved Virginia Tech Hokies. She took pleasure in attending Hokies football, basketball and baseball games, as well as cheering on the N.C. State Wolfpack. Faye’s most treasured moments were spent with her granddaughter, Madison Grace.

Faye is survived by Rich Wilfong (husband); Catherine Hunter (daughter); Madison Grace Hunter (granddaughter); Barbara Wood (sister); Bobby Wood (brother-in-law); Jane Dinsmore (sister-in-law); Tim Hunter (son-in-law); and many nieces and nephews. Faye was predeceased by her sister, Patricia Melton.

Services for Faye Wilfong will be held in Exmore, VA, with visitation on Sunday, April 14, at Doughty Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m. The funeral will take place at Epworth United Methodist Church on Monday, April 15, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. Faye will be laid to rest in Mechanicsville, VA, at Gethsemane Church of Christ Cemetery, 5146 Mechanicsville Turnpike on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741or the V Foundation for Cancer Research, 14600 Weston Parkway, Cary, NC 27513.

