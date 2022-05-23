Elsie Farmer “Fannie” Eskridge, of Parksley, VA died Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at the age of 99. The daughter of the late Clarence Spurgon Farmer and Goldie Clark Farmer, Fannie was born November 21, 1922 and raised near Fredericksburg, VA with her sisters, Elizabeth and Polly.

Having grown up on a farm in the 1930’s, Fannie was no stranger to hard work, independence, and creativity. She attended Sparta High School, where she was a track star and valedictorian. After she moved to Richmond, VA to pursue her nursing career at Sheltering Arms Hospital, Fannie met, and later married, Walter A. Eskridge, to whom she remained a loving and devoted wife until his passing in 2002. When Dr. Eskridge completed his medical training they moved to the Eastern Shore of Virginia, and together, they raised their daughters, practiced medicine in Parksley for nearly 40 years, and were active members of the community and their church, Grace United Methodist. Following their retirement, Fannie couldn’t resist her calling to help others and continued to do so as an ER volunteer at the former Northampton-Accomack Memorial Hospital. A natural athlete, Fannie was a regular at the YMCA in Onley, VA, where she was a great support and inspiration to many. She remained dedicated to her church, where over the years she assisted with preparing suppers and organizing the annual bazaar, served as the superintendent of Sunday school, and was a member of the United Methodist Women.

A force to be reckoned with, Fannie always strived for excellence and accepted nothing less. She will be dearly missed and forever celebrated for the loving, caring, and wonderful human being she was to so many.

Fannie, known as “E” to her loved ones, is survived by her daughters, Bonnie Reid (Jim) of Richmond, VA and Nancy Eskridge (Rob) of Oceanview, DE; grandsons, Matthew Reid (Laura) and Daniel Reid (Jennifer); great-grandchildren, Bennett, Matalyn, Natalie, and Julia; and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her dear friend, Dottie Smith, as well as her devoted caregiver, Laquanda Godwin, both of whom brought great joy and light to her life.

A service in celebration of Fannie’s life will be held at the Grace United Methodist Church on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 1:00 p.m., with The Reverend Dr. JaeHaeng Choi and The Reverend Don Jamison officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Fannie’s memory may be made to the American Heart Association, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979 (www.donatenow.heart.org/).

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.

