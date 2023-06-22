A Graveside Service for F. Raymond “Pat” Bradley, Jr., of Temperanceville, will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM from the Assawoman United Methodist Cemetery with Rev. Maury Enright officiating.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to Atlantic Volunteer Fire Company, 10071 Atlantic Rd, Atlantic, VA or Assawoman United Methodist Church, 12048 Atlantic Rd, Assawoman, VA.

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA.

To sign the guest book online, visit: www.thorntonfuneralhome.net