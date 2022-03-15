Evelyn Mears Hickman, 87, of Parksley, wife of the late Mervin Hickman, Jr., passed away on March 14, 2022 at Shore Health and Rehabilitation Center in Parksley.

Born on May 11, 1934 in Trenton, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Edward R. Mears and Essie Barnes Mears. A graduate of Parksley High School, Evelyn owned “Stitchin Time”, a fabric store in Parksley. She was an avid sewer and enjoyed cross stitching, crafts, adult coloring and especially reading. In later years, she loved to participate in Bingo.

Evelyn is survived by her children, Vicki McCready of Bloxom and Richard “Tommy” Hickman of Hallwood; a grandson, Jason T. Hickman of Hallwood; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 18th at 2:00 PM from the Parksley Cemetery with Rev. John Cullop officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shore Health and Rehabilitation Center, Activities Department, 26181 Parksley Road, Parksley, VA 23421.

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA.

