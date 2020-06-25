Evelyn Hinman Ray, 87, a resident of Maxwell Street in Parksley, died Wednesday, June 24. 2020 at Commonwealth Senior Living in Onancock. Born Evelyn Frances Hinman, she was the daughter and only child of the late Mildred Evans and Edward Parker Hinman. Born in Parksley, she lived there most of her life and attended Parksley High School, graduating in 1951. (She thought that she was the last living member of that class.) Following graduation, she attended Goldey-Beacom College in Wilmington, DE and then worked for a time at Dupont.

In the late 50’s she returned to Parksley and began her career in the clerical division of the Accomack County Health Department. Through her more than 35 years there, she advanced to clerical manager of the Eastern Shore Health District and was active in employee training in the Eastern Region of the State Health Department. After her retirement 25 years ago, she worked for several years at the Eastern Shore Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

Grace U.M. Church in Parksley has always been her church. She was baptized there seventy-three years ago. She was married there. She once taught Sunday School there, was a member of the Choir, was active in the Women’s Society of Christian Service, later the United Methodist Women, and faithfully attended and supported whatever the church did.

Evelyn had been a member of the Business and Professional Women (BPW), the Woman’s Club of Accomack County, and several local Bridge clubs. She loved to travel and accompanied friends on many road trips, north, south, and west. She traveled the rivers of Europe, the coasts of Alaska and Canada, and crossed the Atlantic on the Queen Elizabeth II, on its final crossing.

Besides her parents, Evelyn was pre-deceased by her son and only child Dale Parker Ray who died in 2017. In addition to several cousins, survivors include a multitude of friends. Evelyn had friends whom she had known since childhood, friends she made when living at the “Y” in Wilmington, friends she met at work both at the Health Department and at the Coalition, friends she made while taking physical therapy, and of course, friends from Parksley. Evelyn had a close friend, whom she had known since elementary school. She and Pat Culliton remained friends until Pat died last year.

A private internment will be held at Liberty Cemetery and a Celebration of her Life will be held later at Grace United Methodist Church. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 156, Parksley, VA 23421; the Eastern Shore Coalition Against Domestic Violence (ESCADV), P.O. Box 3, Onancock, VA 23417; or the Eastern Shore Public Library, P.O. Box 360, Accomac, VA. 23301.

