Funeral services for Evelyn Fisher of Exmore, Virginia, will be held Saturday at 12 Noon at the Smith and Scott Funeral Home, Exmore, Va. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Services are being provided by the Smith and Scott Funeral Home, Exmore, Va.
