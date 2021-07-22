Service for EUNICE FISHER MORRIS will be conducted from the NEW ALLEN MEMORIAL AME CHURCH CEMETERY, FRANKTOWN Saturday, JULY 24, 2021 at 2:00pm with Rev. CHESTER W. MORRIS, PRESIDING ELDER officiating. Visitation is available to Family and friends at the funeral home Friday, JULY 23 from 5pm – 8pm. A virtual service will be available at the website: www.morrisfuneralhome.org