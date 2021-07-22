Service for EUNICE FISHER MORRIS will be conducted from the NEW ALLEN MEMORIAL AME CHURCH CEMETERY, FRANKTOWN Saturday, JULY 24, 2021 at 2:00pm with Rev. CHESTER W. MORRIS, PRESIDING ELDER officiating. Visitation is available to Family and friends at the funeral home Friday, JULY 23 from 5pm – 8pm. A virtual service will be available at the website: www.morrisfuneralhome.org
Related Posts
Evelyn Fisher
March 16, 2020
Irene Allen
August 22, 2019
Mr. John Taylor of Parksley
August 8, 2019
Billye Sue Hopkins Powers of Chincoteague Island
October 29, 2019
Local Conditions
July 22, 2021, 3:48 pm
Mostly sunny
80°F
80°F
7 mph
real feel: 84°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 51%
wind speed: 7 mph NW
wind gusts: 9 mph
UV-Index: 5
sunrise: 5:59 am
sunset: 8:20 pm
1 hour ago
Health Department lifts Kiptopeke Swimming Advisory - Shore Daily NewsThe Northampton County Health Department has lifted the Swimming Advisory that had been in place at Kiptopeke State Park Beach. Re-testing conducted by the Virginia Department of Health on July 21, ...