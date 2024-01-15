A service to celebrate the life of Eugene Lewis “Genie” Pruitt, of Tangier Island, will be held at the New Testament Congregation on Thursday afternoon at 2, with Elder Duane Crockett officiating. Family and friends will gather for a time of sharing one hour prior to the service.

Contributions in Genie’s memory may be made to the New Testament Congregation, P.O. Box 266, Tangier, VA 23440 or Tangier Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 239, Tangier, VA 23440.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams Funeral Homes, Onancock, VA and Parksley, VA.