Etta Stevens of Townsend

Mrs. Etta Taylor Stevens, 85, wife of Lawrence H. Stevens, Jr., of Townsend, VA, passed away on Monday, December 11, 2023, at Sentara Leigh Hospital in Norfolk, VA. Born on June 10, 1938, in Accomack County, VA to her parents, the late Leroy Thomas Taylor and Carrie Virginia Taylor.

Etta was a simple and loving woman who raised her four children with her loving husband of 67 years. She was a woman who enjoyed the simple things in life and was never one for material possessions. She loved gardening, her flowers, her family, animals, cooking, baking, and Jesus. She was known by many to have a green thumb and would always nurse back to healthy any plant that she was brought. Her most favorite holiday was Christmas, and she adored the mountains in the Fall when the leaves began to change.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leroy Thomas and Carrie Virginia Taylor; her brother Roy Thomas Taylor; and her daughter-in-law, Lois Ballard Stevens.

Along with her husband, she is survived by her four children, Larry Stevens of Cape Charles, L.T. Stevens of Cape Charles, Lisa Allen (Glen) of Kissimmee, FL and Sherry Williams (George) of Newport News. She is also survived by her four grandchildren, Nicole Stevens Cummings of Cape Charles, Thomas Stevens (Ellen) of Portsmouth, VA, John Barker of Kissimmee, FL and Joel Stevens (Sarah) of Ellicott City, MD. She was also blessed to have six great-grandchildren, Thomas Ryan Stevens of Chicago, IL, Zachary William Stevens and Sophia Lynn Stevens of Portsmouth, VA, Benjamin River Stevens, Hannah Jane Stevens and Luke Wyatt Stevens of Ellicott City, MD.

A graveside service will be conducted on Saturday, December 16, 2023, at 2pm, at Capeville Masonic Cemetery in Capeville, VA, with Reverend Randy Timmerman officiating. Memorials may be made to the North Shore Animal League at 25 Davis Avenue Port Washington, NY 11050.

