Ethelyn Leighton formerly of the Shore

Ethelyn Leighton (Née Kellam), 97, of New Castle, DE, passed away on September 9, 2023. She was born on September 19, 1925, in Belle Haven, VA. She was the daughter of the late Roland C. Kellam and the late Elizabeth M. Kellam.

The eldest child of her farmer parents, she grew up during The Great Depression and WWII. In 1943 she moved to Wilmington, DE to attend Beacom College. She would later meet her future husband in Wilmington, which led to a courtship until they wed on March 14, 1947.

Ethelyn is survived by her daughter, Linda Witz (Jack); and her grandchildren, Roland Leighton (Amy), Cassie Foster (Tom), Jonathan Witz (Dawn), Zachary Witz and Joshua Witz. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Bradley Foster, Brent Foster, Robert Leighton, Caylyn Witz, Kellam Leighton, Gavin Witz, and Kynsleigh Witz. In addition, she is survived by her brother, Edward Kellam and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband of 47 years, Calvin “Bill” Leighton; her son, Robert Leighton; and her sister, Margaret Ellen Amadeo.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to everyone who has offered their support and condolences during this difficult time.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at 12:00PM at Doughty Funeral Home with Reverend Tommy Kellam officiating. Interment will follow in Belle Haven Cemetery. Family will join friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Ethelyn will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. May her soul rest in peace.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.