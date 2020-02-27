Erving Mitchell Hinman, 71, of Hallwood, passed away on February 26, 2020 at his residence.

Born on December 26, 1948 in Nassawadox, he was the son of the late Mitchell Erving Hinman and Marian Taylor Hinman. Erving was a mechanic and loved fishing and NASCAR.

Erving is survived by daughters, Pamela Idoni and husband, Mark of Salisbury, MD and Angela Taylor and husband, Greg of Hallwood; grandchildren, Taylor Idoni, Mark Idoni, Joshua Taylor and Brook Taylor; sisters, Flossie M. Joseph and husband, Bill of Pocomoke, Linda C. Taylor and Eddie Durham of Bloxom, Barbara D. Ramey of Wattsville; and two brothers, Eddie B. Hinman and wife, Michelle of Parksley and Ricky S. Hinman and wife, Carla of Bloxom.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Bobby Hinman.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 2:00 PM from the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley with Rev. Mark Layne officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA.

To sign the guest book online, visit: www.thorntonfuneralhome.net.

.