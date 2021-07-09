Funeral services for Ernestine Ward of Princess Anne, MD will be held on Saturday at 11 AM at John Wesley U.M. Church, Marion, MD.  A public viewing will be held on Friday from 5 until 7 PM at the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, MD.  Interment will be private.  Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, MD.

Broadwater Academy Ad