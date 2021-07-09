Funeral services for Ernestine Ward of Princess Anne, MD will be held on Saturday at 11 AM at John Wesley U.M. Church, Marion, MD. A public viewing will be held on Friday from 5 until 7 PM at the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, MD. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, MD.
4 hours ago
At this time all power should be restored to co-op members who experienced an outage as Tropical Storm Elsa passed through the region. If you continue to experience a power outage please report it by using our SmartHub app or by calling 757-787-9750.About 2,000 total members experienced a power outage through the duration of the storm with a peak of about 1,600 members without power around 1 a.m. Cooperative personnel began responding to outages as they came in Thursday evening and worked through the night restoring power to co-op members affected.While restoration efforts concluded at about 6:30 a.m., cooperative personnel are still out working on storm-related issues. Co-op members are urged to stay away from, and report any downed power lines, or trees/limbs on power lines. ... See MoreSee Less