Funeral services for Erick Mesadieu of Haiti formerly of Salisbury, MD will be held on Saturday at 10 AM at the Word of Life Center, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held on Friday from 6 until 8 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. Interment will be at Parsons Cemetery, Salisbury, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
