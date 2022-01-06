Funeral services for Erica Butler of Salisbury, MD will be held on Saturday at 11 AM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be at the Parsons Cemetery, Salisbury, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
