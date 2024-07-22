A service to celebrate the life of Eric Wayne Bloxom, of Parksley, VA, will be held at the Drummondtown Baptist Church on Sunday, July 28, 2024 at 2:00 p.m., with The Reverend Dr. David Denny officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Eric’s memory may be made to Drummondtown Baptist Church, P.O. Box 282, Accomac, VA 23301, to benefit their stained glass window restoration.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.