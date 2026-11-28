Eric Carson Long, 58, of Pocomoke City, passed away on November 26, 2026 in Pocomoke City, MD.

Born on January 31, 1968 in Salisbury, MD, he was the son of the late Carson Vance Long and Rosa “Faye” Godwin Long. Eric was easygoing and went with the flow, until he really had an opinion and let you know. He loved his “hot” coffee, cheeseburger happy meals from McDonald’s, and watching t.v., especially baseball games. He also loved family picnics and the annual Thanksgiving get-together.

Eric is survived by three cousins, Karen Long, Jennifer Long Ritchey, and Diana Kio all of Pocomoke, MD; and aunts and uncles, Richard, Reginald and Judy Godwin. He also had very close relationships with his Hartley Hall caregivers and his family would like to thank them for their wonderful care over the years.

He was preceded in death by his dedicated father, Carson Vance Long; mother, Faye Godwin Long; uncles, Walter, Robert and William Long; and aunt, Gladys Birch.

A Funeral Ceremony will be held on Wednesday, December 2nd at 2:00PM from the Thornton Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the Groton’s Cemetery in Hallwood.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to Sanford United Methodist Church.

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA.

To sign the guest book online, visit: www.thorntonfuneralhome.net