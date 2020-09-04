Funeral services for Eric Avery Church, Jr. of Exmore, VA will be held on Saturday at 2 PM at the Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Exmore, VA. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Funeral Home. Rev. Palmer Bunting will be officiating. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by the Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Exmore, VA.
Related Posts
Dixie Hawes
June 25, 2018
Arthur B. Daisey, Jr.
June 19, 2018
Lisa Michelle Peoples of Eastville
January 29, 2020
Mrs. Bernice Coston
August 28, 2018
Local Conditions
September 4, 2020, 5:29 pm
Sunny
89°F
89°F
7 mph
real feel: 91°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 42%
wind speed: 7 mph W
wind gusts: 7 mph
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 6:36 am
sunset: 7:27 pm