Funeral services for Eric Avery Church, Jr. of Exmore, VA will be held on Saturday at 2 PM at the Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Exmore, VA.  A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Funeral Home.  Rev. Palmer Bunting will be officiating.  Interment will be private.  Services are being provided by the Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Exmore, VA.

