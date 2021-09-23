Emma Susie Shrieves, 99, of Onancock, wife of the late Carson Shrieves, passed away on September 23, 2021 at her residence in Onancock.

Born on September 10, 1922 in Nassawadox, VA, she was the daughter of the late George Tatum and Catherine Thompson Tatum. Emma was a homemaker and enjoyed looking after and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed crafts and gardening. Above all, Emma loved reading the Bible and spending time with her Lord and Savior. She was a sweet, caring and devout Christian who wanted to share that love with everyone she knew.

Emma is survived by her caregiver and friend, Douglas Wilkerson; six grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Other than her parents and husband, Emma was preceded in death by two sons, Bobby Shrieves and Daniel Shrieves; a daughter, Nancy Crowell; a grandson, Dean Crowell; and a great-granddaughter, Brittany Shrieves.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 27th at 2:00 PM from the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley with Rev. Jonathan Carpenter officiating. Interment will follow in the Onancock Cemetery.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA.

