Funeral service for Mrs. Emma R. Pitts of Hurlock, MD will be held Saturday 11:00 AM at the Chapel of Williams & Wharton Funeral Home, Accomac, VA with Rev. Scott Sample officiating. Family and friends may call Saturday from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM at the Funeral Home until time of service. Burial will be held in the Wharton’s Cemetery, Parksley, VA. Arrangements by Williams & Wharton Funeral Home, Accomac, VA.
4 hours ago
