Emily Hope Willke, 50, of Wattsville, wife of Bruce Ronald Willke, Sr., passed away on October 27, 2021 at her residence.

Born on April 5, 1971 in Nassawadox, she was the daughter of David Thomas Gladding, Sr. and Kristy Shreeves Gladding. Emily was a member of St. Thomas United Methodist Church and had worked as a department manager for Walmart in the past. In earlier years she enjoyed traveling, fishing and photography, especially taking pictures at Assateague. She was always talkative and took exceptional care of her husband, Bruce, throughout the years.

Other than her parents and husband, Emily is survived by her step-sons, Bruce Willke, Jr. (Emily) and their four children and Nicholas Michael Willke (Melissa) and their child; a sister, Sarah Paige Brady (Tom); a brother, David T. Gladding, Jr. (Faughn Blair); a bonus sister, Roberta Studebaker; nieces and nephews, Haylee, Jordan and Wesley; uncles, William Gladding and Michael Gladding; her father-in-law, Henry Joseph Willke; her husband’s siblings; and several cousins.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Johnny and Viola Gladding and Page and Marion Shreeves; her great grandmother, Sarah Dalby, and her Uncle, Hal Gladding.

Graveside services will be held on Sunday, October 31st at 2:00 PM at the Parksley Cemetery with Mr. George Fulk officiating.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116.

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA.

