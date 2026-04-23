Emily Carpenter

Emily Smith Carpenter, 87, passed away peacefully at Shore Health and Rehabilitation Center in Parksley, Virginia.

Born and raised in Deep Creek, Virginia, she was the beloved daughter of the late John and Lillian Smith. Emily was the devoted wife of the late James Winfred Carpenter, with whom she shared many loving years of marriage.

Emily was a compassionate caregiver who spent much of her life caring for others with kindness and love. She found great joy in reading, especially her Bible, which was a constant source of comfort and strength throughout her life. A woman of deep and abiding faith, Emily was a faithful member of Exmore Baptist Church for over 50 years. She was very active in the life of the church and was known for her strong faith, servant’s heart, and unwavering devotion to the Lord.

She is survived by her loving daughter, Susan Colona and her husband, George, and their family, Shelby and Ben Davidson, and Stephanie and Grayson Solomon; her dear sister, Esther Pusey; 3 wonderful great grandchildren; and seven cherished nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, Emily was preceded in death by her brother, Leroy Smith, and her sister, Lillian “Dimp” Pittman.

Emily will be remembered for her gentle spirit, her steadfast faith, and the love she shared with her family, church, and friends. Her legacy of kindness and devotion will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved her.

A funeral service will be held Friday, April 24, 2026, at 11:00AM at Exmore Baptist Church, with Pastor Jonathan Carpenter officiating. Family will join friends one hour prior to the service. Interment to follow at Red Bank Baptist Church Cemetery.

Memorials may be made in Emily’s honor to Exmore Baptist Church, 11624 Occohannock Road, Exmore, Virginia 23350.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.