A private funeral service for Mr. Elwood Taylor, Sr. better known as Little Boots will be held on Saturday at 12 noon at the Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Accomac, VA. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Funeral Home. Rev. Elmer Miller will be the Eulogist. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by The Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Accomac, VA.