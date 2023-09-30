Elsie Godwin Fuller Webb, of Parksley, VA, passed away Thursday, September 28, 2023, at her home surrounded by those she loved and those who loved her. Elsie was born October 4, 1946, in Richmond, VA, a daughter to Edward R. Fuller III and Betty Jane Crockett.

Elsie moved to the Eastern Shore when she was young. And it was there, smack dab in between the Atlantic Ocean and the Chesapeake Bay, that she found her true love, Dorty Lee “D.L.” Webb Jr. They were married 53 years ago. Together, they built a life and a family in the town of Parksley, until he passed away earlier this year. Elsie held his hand in April as he crossed to the other side, and he held her hand in September, when she crossed over to be with him.

Parksley will be much less festive during the upcoming holiday seasons. Elsie was an exceptional decorator and collector. She decorated the inside and outside of her home with scores of decorations, especially during Halloween and Christmas. And she never left home without accessorizing with several pieces from her extensive jewelry collection. She loved to talk on the phone, often calling her children 10 times a day.

Elsie spent over 20 years working at Arcadia High School. She started in the library, where she fell in love with the school and the students. Eventually, she moved to the guidance department, from which she retired. After retirement, she traveled for five years on-and-off. She loved Bermuda and St. Thomas, but not as much as she loved Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs. She could be heard yelling and fussing as far away as the shirt factory when the Chiefs games wouldn’t air locally. Eventually she’d give in, curl up with her dog Nevada on the porch, watch QVC, order some jewelry, and all was right with the world again.

Elsie is survived by her children, Donovan Webb (Bonnie Webb) and Erica Webb (Amy Lewis), all of Parksley; grandchild, Brendan Blackwelder of Parksley; niece, Lynier Lynton; her loving nephew, Allen Furniss; wonderful neighbors, Betty and Rodney Smoot; friend and favorite waterman, Donnie Kilmon, and his wife, Shawna; dear friend and jack-of-all-trades, Michael Harmon; faithful companion who was always at her side, Nevada (her German shepherd); and several great-nephews and great-nieces. She was predeceased by her husband, D.L. Webb, and her sister, Mildred “Cookie” Lankford.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Elsie’s name may be made to Riverside Shore Hospice, P.O. Box 616, Onley, VA 23418.

Services will be private and held at a later date.

