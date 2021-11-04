Private funeral services for Mrs. Elouise W. Allen, also known as “Wesie” of Newport News, formerly of the Shore, will be conducted on Saturday at 2PM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Rev. Harold E White, Sr. officiating. Interment will be in the First Baptist Church Cemetery, Mappsville. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at

www.cooperandhumbles.com