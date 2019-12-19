Funeral services for Ellis Parham of Berlin, MD will be held on Saturday at 12 noon at Jehovah Tabernacle Holy Church, Berlin, MD. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Church. Interment will be Private. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, MD.
