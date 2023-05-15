Ellen Mariner Windsor, 75, wife of 44 years to Linwood B. Windsor, Jr. and a resident of Onancock, VA, passed away Friday, May 12, 2023, at her residence. Born in Salisbury, MD, Ellen was raised in Pocomoke, MD, she was the daughter of the late Page W. Mariner and the late Mary Pusey Mariner. A graduate of Mcqueen Gibbs Willis School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse, she worked for Easton Hospital in Maryland, Northampton-Accomack Memorial Hospital, Heritage Hall and as a visiting nurse. A member of Harborton United Methodist Church, Ellen enjoyed working crossword puzzles and was famous for her pound cake and baked tomatoes.

In addition to her loving husband, she is survived by three sons, Robert Windsor of Onancock, Andrew Windsor of Raleigh, NC, and David Windsor of Snowshoe, WV; one sister, Emily Young of Prince Frederick, MD; one niece, Melissa Young of Onancock; one nephew, Timothy Young of Prince Frederick; her granddaughter, Raven Windsor; and her fur babies, Midnight and Buttercup. She was predeceased by her brother-in-law, Buddy Young.

A graveside service will be conducted Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 1:00PM at Belle Haven Cemetery with Pastor Kendra Powell officiating. Family will join friends Tuesday evening from 6:30pm to 8:00 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to charities that Ellen supported, Foodbank of the Eastern Shore PO Box 518, Tasley, VA 23441, Accomack Northampton Pregnancy Center, 26064 Onley Road, Onley, VA 23418 or Lighthouse Ministries, Inc., PO Box 54, Melfa, VA 23410.

