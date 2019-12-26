Maria Ellen Kellam Simpkins., the daughter of the late Percy and Ronnie Kellam, was born on February 28, 1928 in Northampton County, VA (actually Feb 29th, a leap year). She was raised by her Aunt Donnie. She departed this world on December 20, 2019 at her home.

She received her formal education from the Northampton County Public Schools.

She was joined in matrimony to Henry Thomas Simpkins Sr., who preceded her in death in July, 2011, from that union they had 5 children.

She accepted Christ as her Savior with Union Baptist Church, Eastville, VA where she served as a faithful Deaconess who truly loved the Lord.

Maria is survived by her children, Preston of Philadelphia, PA, Sarah of Machipongo, VA, Henry Jr. (Shirneda) of Cheriton, VA, Robert Lee (Octavius) of Birdnest, VA and Margaret (Elvis) of Winter Garden, FL; brother-in-law, Aaron Simpkins Jr. of Louisiana, sisters-in-law; Ellen Foreman and Florence Smith of Pennsylvania, Mable Sherrill of Exmore, Virginia and Gertrude Morris of Machipongo, VA. Her grandchildren include Preston, Patricia, Carl, Clarence, Sarah, Beverly, Althea, Shirnesha, Robert Jr., Shana, Tywan, Najja, Osei, and Talei. She had a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.

Funeral services will be conducted from the New Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Painter, Virginia Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. Interment will be in the Union Baptist Church Cemetery, Eastville, Virginia. Relatives and friends may call at the John O. Morris Funeral Home, Nassawadox, Virginia Friday, December 27, 2019 3:00pm to 6:00pm.

