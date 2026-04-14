Ellen Camden

Ellen Rebekah Pitts Camden, 92, wife of the late Sidney H. Camden, Sr. and a resident of Exmore, VA, passed away Monday, April 13, 2026, at her residence. A native of Lancaster, VA, she was the daughter of the late Charles E. Pitts and the late Ollie Marsh Pitts. She moved to the Eastern Shore of Virginia in 1958 and started the first Art Program in Northampton County Public Schools. She taught Art and Photography for over 40 years. After her retirement she continued to substitute for several years. Ellen was a proud member of Eastville Baptist Church where she served as the Treasurer for 60 years and a Trustee for over 40 years.

She is survived by her son, Sidney H. Camden, Jr. and his wife, Susan R. Camden, of Eastville, VA; two grandsons, Jonathan Tyler Camden and his wife, Kelen, of Greenville, NC, and Ryan Lee Camden and his wife, Alaina, of Oak Island, NC; a great grandson, Samuel Jon Camden, son of Tyler and Kelen; and a very special grand dog, Sailor. In addition to her loving husband and parents, she was predeceased by a brother, James Pitts; and a sister, Mary Bain.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, April 16, 2026, at 2:00PM, at Eastville Baptist Church with Pastor Doug Delong officiating. Interment will be in Eastville Baptist Church Cemetery. Family will join friends Wednesday evening from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Riverside Shore Cancer Center, P.O. Box 430, Onancock, VA 23417 or Eastville Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 301, Eastville, VA 23347 or Eastville Baptist Church, P.O. Box 283, Eastville, VA 2347.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.