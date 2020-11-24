A graveside service for Ellen Boyce, of Parksley, will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Parksley Cemetery with her son, Pastor Bob Boyce, officiating. Arrangements made by Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley.
