Funeral services for Ella Mae Marrow will be conducted Saturday at 2 PM at the African Baptist Church in Cheriton with the Rev. Michael Chandler officiating. There will be a viewing at the church Friday evening from 6 until 8 PM. Arrangements by Cornish Funeral Home.
