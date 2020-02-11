Funeral services for Ella Gaddis-Purnell of Salisbury, Md., will be held Friday at 10 AM at St. James A.M.E. Church, Mack Avenue, Salisbury, MD. Interment will be at Spring Hill Memory Gardens, Hebron, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
