Elizabeth Steelman Perry, of Cashville, VA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 25, 2026, leaving behind a lifetime of cherished memories and a legacy of love, kindness, and compassion that will continue to inspire generations to come. Born May 16, 1958, in Harrisonburg, VA, and raised in Accomac, VA, she was the beloved daughter of the late John David Steelman II and Jean Page Byrd Steelman.

Beth graduated from Broadwater Academy, then pursued her nursing degree at Louise Obici School of Nursing and later received her Master of Science in nursing from Old Dominion University.

Beth married her soulmate, Bryan Perry, in 1981. Over the last 45 years, they built a life full of love, laughter, and just the right amount of “Bryan, did you really just do that?” Beth’s greatest joy was her family. She was the best mom a kid could have and an even better “Mom P” to her grandchildren. Beth proudly held the title of “MVP” – Most Valuable Perry. She was the steady center, the problem-solver, the encourager, and the one who always knew where everything was…and if she didn’t, she could find it anyway.

A registered nurse by profession and a caregiver by nature, Beth dedicated her life to taking care of people – whether they asked for it or not. She began her career as the nursing director of the former Hermitage on the Eastern Shore, where her compassion and calm leadership quickly became her trademark. Over the years, she took on leadership roles within many healthcare organizations on the Shore, having made a lasting impact on those under her direction.

While Beth excelled in every clinical role, she truly came alive when she stepped into teaching at Eastern Shore Community College. It was then that she realized her greatest professional gift was not just caring for patients – but shaping the nurses who would go on to care for others. As a nursing instructor, Beth became a mentor in the truest sense of the word. She taught with wisdom, patience, and high expectations wrapped in unmistakable love. Her students didn’t just learn nursing skills – they learned how to think critically, stay calm under pressure, and carry themselves with confidence. Her students adored her, learned from her, and left her classroom forever changed – whether they realized it at the time or not. Her influence lives on in every life she helped shape, every career she encouraged, and every moment she quietly believed in someone before they believed in themselves.

Beth’s servant heart extended far beyond her profession. She was deeply involved in the Eastern Shore community, serving on boards, volunteering, and quietly stepping in wherever help was needed. She never needed recognition – just the opportunity to make a difference. A faithful member of Market Street Methodist Church, Beth lived her faith in the most practical way possible: kindness, generosity, and showing up for people when it mattered most. As a longtime member of the Ye Accawmacke Garden Club, she could make anything grow – except maybe her patience for weeds. She loved working in her garden, her home filled with laughter, and any excuse to host family and friends. Lunch dates with friends were practically a sacred tradition, and she never met a conversation she couldn’t make warmer, funnier, or more meaningful. From her famous cheeseballs to her steady advice and perfectly timed check-ins, Beth made life better just by being in it.

Beth’s legacy is one of love, laughter, service, and a well-earned reputation for keeping everyone in line with grace and humor. She leaves behind a family who adored her, friends who cherished her, colleagues who respected her, and generations of nurses who will forever hear her voice in the back of their minds saying, “Now think this through.” She was a natural leader and mentor in every space she entered – offering guidance, solving problems, and somehow making everyone around her feel both supported and slightly more capable than they realized. Her impact will continue to ripple through every life she touched – with compassion, strength, and just the right touch of Beth-style wit.

She will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Bryan, children, Sutton Perry and his wife, Shannon, of Rockville, VA and Sarah Beth Hamilton and her husband, Adam, of Chesapeake, VA; grandchildren, Eleanor Kathleen, James Patrick, and Josephine May Perry and Brycen Ayers, Ellison Byrd, Turner Ann, and Sutton Page Hamilton; brothers, John David Steelman III of Franktown, VA and Michael Emory Steelman and his wife, Dawn, of Cheriton, VA; sister-in-law, Beverly Tucker (George); and nieces and nephews, Shane Steelman (Jessica), Nikki C. Pruitt (Matt), Shannon Miller, Heather Burkhead (Daryl), Laura Page Parks (Brandon), Michael E. Steelman (Karen), George Tucker (Greg), and John Tucker (Kelly), as well as their families. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased her brothers-in-law, Robert and William Perry.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Market Street Methodist Church on Saturday, August 15, 2026, at 2:00 p.m., with The Reverend Ray Daisey officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Beth Perry to the ESCC Foundation, 29316 Lankford Highway, Melfa, VA 23410 (https://es.vccs.edu/about/escc-foundation/donate), which will be earmarked to support future educators.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.