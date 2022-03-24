A celebration of life service for Elizabeth R. “Liz” Butler of Onancock will be held at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church on Thursday Morning at 11, with Father Ed Hunt officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to support Christian Education may be made to United Church of Northfield, 58 S. Main Street, Northfield, VT 05663 or Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, P. O. Box 338, Onancock, VA. 2341. Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.