Funeral services for Elizabeth Queen Waples of Lewes, Delaware will be held on Saturday at 12 noon at Friendship Baptist Church, Lewis, DE. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Church. Interment will be at Richneck Cemetery, Chestertown, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, MD.
