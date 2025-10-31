Elizabeth Ann Laird

October 31, 2025
Obituaries
Funeral services for Elizabeth Ann Laird,98, of Onancock,will be conducted from the chapel of the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 4, at 2 p.m., with the Reverend George King and Mr. George Fulk officiating. Interment will follow in the Parksley Cemetery. There will be a visitation at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Contributions in Elizabeth’s memory may be made to Riverside Shore Hospice, P.O. Box 616, Onancock, VA 23417 or to a local church of your choosing.
 

