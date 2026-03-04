March 4, 2026
A celebration of life service for Elizabeth Acworth Bundick will be conducted Thursday, April 16, 2026, 10:00AM, at Doughty Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Charles Peterson officiating. Inurnment will be private in Johnsons United Methodist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, Post Office Box 163, Salisbury, MD 21803-0163 or Alzheimer’s Association, Southeastern Virginia Chapter, 6350 Center Drive, Suite #102, Norfolk, Virginia 23502 or Eastern Shore S.P.C.A., Inc., PO Box 164, Onley,
Virginia 23418. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www. doughtyfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.