Eleanor Phillips Shannonhouse, 98, wife of the late Winfred Crippen “Crip” Phillips and the late William R. Shannonhouse and a resident of Eastville, VA, passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021, at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock, VA. A native of Hacksneck, VA, she was the daughter of the late Major Guy and the late Hazel Harrison Guy. She was a retired Registered Nurse, member of Epworth United Methodist Church, and United Methodist Women. She was an avid bridge player.

She is survived by five children, Winfred “Rip” Phillips, Jr. and his wife, Peggy, of Cape Charles, VA, Cindy Nicolls of Parksley, VA, Carole Oakley and her husband, Skip, of Exmore, William R. Shannonhouse, Jr. and his wife, Dee, of Richmond, VA, and Dick Shannonhouse and his wife, Sandra, of Canton, GA; 27 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and two nieces, Debbie Romblad and her husband, Randy, of Palm Harbor, FL, and Judy Parker and her husband, Alan, of Salisbury, MD.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, May 13, 2021, at 11:00AM at Epworth United Methodist Church with Reverend Mikang Kim officiating. Interment will be private in Belle Haven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Epworth Methodist Church, P.O. Box 488, Exmore, VA 23350.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

.

.