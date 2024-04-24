Elder Mary Frances Anderson of Princess Anne

Elder Mary Frances Anderson, 65, of Princess Anne, departed this life on Monday, April 22, 2024, at her residence. Born in Jenkins Bridge, VA, she was the daughter of the late Elwood Deshields, Sr. and Beatrice Downing Deshields.

Elder Anderson was a member of Miracle Temple of Faith where she served as a Sunday School teacher, the church clerk, an armor bearer to the Pastor, and a former choir member.

She will be lovingly remembered by: her husband, Grayling T. Anderson, Sr.; two sons, Grayling T. Anderson, Jr. (Sasha) and Maurice D. Anderson; one daughter, Tynisha R. Anderson; five siblings, Elwood Deshields, Jr. (Jan), Hazel Townsend, Rev. Elton Fletcher, Viola Davis (Robert), and Georgianna Mills; two brothers-in-law, Dale Stratton and Bobby Davis (Viola); two sisters-in-law, Sandra Scarborough and Susan Tull; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by six siblings, Pearlie Blake, Myrtle Brown, Linda Stratton, Audrey Marshall, Eugene Fletcher, and Elwood Fletcher.

Elder Anderson will lie in repose on Saturday, April 27, 2024, from 9 to 10 AM at Miracle Temple of Faith, 15055 Lankford Highway, Mappsville, VA. The funeral service will begin at 10 AM. Interment will follow at Green Acres Memorial Park, Inc., West Road, Salisbury.

Please visit www. lewisnwatsonfuneralhome.com to offer condolences to the family.