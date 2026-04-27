Edward Procaccio

Edward R. Procaccio, 80, of Onancock, and formerly of Sanford, passed away peacefully on April 16, 2026, with his best friend and partner, Victoria Godwin, by his side.

Born on November 9, 1945 in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of the late John G. Procaccio and Terry Hazel Doerflein.

Eddie graduated from Saint Thomas More Catholic Boy’s High School in Philadelphia, PA in 1964. He was a Navy veteran, having served in the Vietnam War.

Growing up, he worked with his father, John, at the Overbrook Club in Philadelphia. Upon his return from the war, he had many jobs. He worked for McLean Bridge Builders and was the owner of the beerjoint in New Church, VA. He had various other jobs before settling in at Wallops Flight Facility in the Waste Water Management section, retiring in 2019 after many years. He enjoyed the people he worked with. He continued their friendship after his retirement, getting together for lunches every so often.

Eddie is survived by his wife, Sharon Weaver Procaccio and her daughter, Dana Conklin (Chris) of Chincoteague, VA; a daughter, Nicole Procaccio; grandson, Nicolas Daniels (Gabby) of Salisbury; great-granddaughter, Vanessa Daniels of Salisbury; grandson, Brandon Evans of Georgia; brother-in-law, Clarke Adams of Pocomoke, MD; niece, Shannon Chapman of Pocomoke, MD; nephew, Neil Adams of Snow Hill, MD; and sister, Connie Holland of Henderson, NV. He is also survived by a bonus family; Victoria’s children, Heather Pusca (Dave) and Michael Emery of Pottstown, PA; and grandchildren, Adelynn and Elijah Puscar of Greensburg, PA.

Other than his parents, he was pre-deceased by his grandmother, Ruth Marhall (Mony) Godwin; sister,m Janyce Adams; and brother, Robert Murray.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2026 at 2:00 pm from Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley with officiating.

Contributions in Eddie’s memory may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or Friends of Animal Control Eastern Shore (FACES).

Visit www.thorntonfuneralhome.net to sign the online guestbook

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA.