A celebration of life service for Edward Karmilovich of Machipongo will be conducted Friday at 11:00AM at St. Charles Catholic Church with Father J. Michael Breslin officiating. Inurnment will follow in St. Charles Borromeo Memorial Columbarium. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to American Heart Association, 20 Northpointe Pkwy # 130, Amherst, NY 14228, Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or St. Charles Catholic Church, 545 Randolph Avenue, Cape Charles, VA 23310. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore.
