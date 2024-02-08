Edna Lee Sears, 94, of Tangier Island, VA, went to be with the Lord on Thursday morning, February 8, 2024 at Alice B. Tawes Nursing Home. She was born on January 28, 1930 to the late Clark B. Sears and Hilda Crockett. She grew up on Tangier and spent many years operating her family restaurant, Hilda

Crockett’s Chesapeake House, alongside her sisters. She spent 20 years living in Delaware where she operated her own cleaning business. She was a member of Lighthouse Church of God and enjoyed spending time with her friends. In her later years, she moved back to Tangier to be close to her children and

grandchildren. She loved to spend time with her family, and especially enjoyed family dinners. She was a great cook and enjoyed being in her kitchen.

She is survived by her sons, Lonnie Moore (Carol), and Tracy Moore (Trenna), all of Tangier; son-in-law, George “Cook” Cannon, Jr., also of Tangier; grandchildren, George Cannon, III (Donna), Janet Ford (Allen), Loni Charnock (Jason), Kyle Moore (Bri), Alex Moore, and Megan Perrow (Bradley); great-grandchildren, Adrienne Stanley (Adam), Christopher Ford (Kayla), Donnie Cannon, and Alona, Gavin, Rahab, Jason, and Eddie Charnock; great-great-grandchildren, Audrie, Averie, and Aspen Stanley, and Ezra Ford. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, daughter, Barbara “Jody” Cannon, and sisters, Rose Hammond and Betty Bee Nohe. Her family is thankful for the staff at Tawes Nursing Home for the outstanding care she received. A memorial service will be Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 2 PM at the New Testament Church on Tangier where the family will receive friends one hour prior. Elder Duane Crockett will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to New Testament Church, Tangier, VA 23440. Arrangements are in the care of Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home. To send condolences,

