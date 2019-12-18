Funeral services for Edna Angle Cooper of Tangier will be held at the New Testament Church on Saturday afternoon at 2 with Mr. Kim Parks and Elder Duane Crockett officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. There will be a visitation at the church on Friday evening from 6 until 8.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to the New Testament Church Mission Fund, c/o Danny McCready, P.O. Box 3, Tangier, VA 23440.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements by the Williams Funeral Homes, Onancock and Parksley.

.