Milton Edward “Ed” Gladstone, 85, passed away peacefully at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital on Thursday, February 3, 2022. Ed was born in the home of his parents, Milton Lee “Pete” Gladstone and Virginia Ames Gladstone, on August 5, 1936. He delighted in telling stories of his youth and home town of Exmore. Ed attended Exmore-Willis Wharf School and was a proud graduate of Northampton High School, class of 1953, whose reunion gatherings he loved to host.

Ed always said that he was fortunate to have had the best wives on the planet – his first wife, Barbara Holderfield Bynum, and his wife of 36 years, Diane Justis Gladstone. The pride of his life was his son, Edward Devon “Ned” Gladstone. Ed always said that he and Ned grew up together, playing baseball and 8-ball, exploring the woods and beach, and studying language and science. Silver Beach has always held a special place in his heart, and he has lived there for the last 35 years. Ed matriculated at the University of Virginia when just 16 years old. He told the story of how his father Pete’s time at UVa only lasted a single weekend, Ed made it two years, and Ned finally got the degree.

Ed worked for Landmark, parent company of the Virginian Pilot, for 41 years, retiring in 1998 from his job as District Manager, where he oversaw all newspaper carriers in Northampton and Accomack counties. He was the “paper man” to many on the Shore. As a veteran of the US Army, Ed was stationed in Poitiers, France in 1961.

A dedicated Phillies fan, Ed attended his first game in 1948, and baseball played an important part in his life. In his youth he was the batboy for the Belle Haven Indians. He played shortstop for the Wachapreague Sharks, and coached and umpired Little League and Babe Ruth ball. He shared his love of the game with his son and his wife, visiting 14 MLB parks.

An avid bridge player throughout his adult life, Ed enjoyed playing duplicate bridge online or at the ESYCC. He knew his way around a pool table, always thinking multiple shots ahead and running many a table.

Ed is survived by his wife, Diane Gladstone; son Ned and his wife Therese Breinordh of Westminster, CO; granddaughter Lorelei attending the University of Hawai’i; cousin Pat Beach Cully of Richmond, and her children, Tracy and Brennan and their children; cousin Barbara Clouspy of Owings Mills, MD; sister-in-law, Linda J. Moore and her husband Earl; and nephew, David of Gloucester, VA; and other cousins.

A celebration of life service will be conducted Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 3:00 PM at the Gladstone Residence, 7246 Chesapeake Drive, Exmore, Virginia 23350. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shore Little League (PO Box 915 Nassawadox, VA 23413) or Dogs Deserve Better Eastern Shore (PO Box 70 Exmore, VA 23350).

