Earl Kilmon Drewer, Jr., 74, beloved husband of Brenda Miles Drewer and resident of Davis Wharf, Va., passed away Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock, Va. The son of the late Earl Kilmon Drewer, Sr., and the late Madge Davis Drewer, he was a retired co-owner of Churn’s Truck Line, Inc., and a fuel delivery driver for H.W. Drummond, Inc.

In addition to Brenda, his wife of 52 years, he is survived by his daughter, Amy Drewer Savona, and her husband, Vince Savona, of Parksley, Va.; son Andy Drewer and his wife, Kristen, of Cape Elizabeth, Maine; and four grandchildren, Addison, Flynn, and Clara Drewer, and Porter Savona. He was predeceased by a son, Matthew Drewer, and his brother, John Davis Drewer.

Earl grew up in Davis Wharf with an unwavering love of Occohannock Creek and the Chesapeake Bay. He often recalled childhood baseball games with his cousins and neighborhood friends. He talked about playing pool above the general store his Grandfather Davis had built, something he later did with buddies at Ferrum Junior College and with his kids when he spotted a pool table out and about.

At family meals, he would talk about loving his mother’s fried soft crabs and chicken, homemade bread, and chocolate chip cookies. He was very proud of his Saxis heritage on his father’s side; loved being Uncle Buddy and taking family, especially his niece, Jeanne Noonan, and his grandniece, Ashley Rossignol, to visit the island; and spoke often about the boats his family had owned through the years. As an adult, when he wasn’t riding the back roads of the Shore spotting deer and wild turkeys, he would sit on the front porch swing watching boats come and go at Davis Wharf. He absolutely loved to fish.

He was a hard-working man who was dedicated to his wife and children. People who knew him well will remember his easygoing nature and unquestionable integrity. He encouraged his children to put others first and push themselves to excel in academics and sports. He didn’t miss a home game for all the years his children played and could not have been prouder of his kids’ careers.

In his later years, though, he was all about his grandkids. He looked forward each summer to having his grandson Addison here for a couple of weeks and visiting Flynn and Clara in Maine. He was buds with his youngest grandson, Porter, from day one, sitting with him for tea parties in which they both ate more cookies than drink tea, and loved cheering him on at hockey games. One of the last things he asked of his family was to give Porter the fishing rod “Papa” had received for his recent birthday.

He loved attending Virginia Tech football games with his daughter, and one of the last things he asked was if Tech had won their most recent game. His family will miss him tremendously.

His wife and children invite family and friends to join them for a time of remembrance from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Va. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Attn: Membership Dept., 6 Herndon Ave., Annapolis, MD 21403; or the American Red Cross, P.O. Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Va.

.