Funeral services for Earl Garrison of Pittsville, MD will be held on Sunday at 11 AM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be at Calvary Pentecostal Church Cemetery, Bishopville, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
