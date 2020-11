E.T., Nordstrom, Jr., of Belle Haven, Va., passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Sentara Heart Hospital in Norfolk, Va. Graveside services will be held at Belle Haven Cemetery in Belle Haven, Va., on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 2 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:

EAA Aviation Foundation

P.O. Box 3816

Oshkosh, Wisconsin 54903

ATT: Young Eagles

Family and friends may sign the guest book at: www.hollandfuneralhome.net

Arrangements by Holland Funeral Home in Nassawadox, Va.